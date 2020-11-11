Happy Singles' Day to all the single people out there. It is originally a Chinese holiday which coincides with their shopping festival organised every year on November 11. It is a time to celebrate one's singlehood and engage in some shopping spree. While the day is popular in China, it is a fun observance for others outside. And it is always a tease game between singles and committed people to laugh and joke at one another over the relationship status. Singles have enjoyed sharing jokes on themselves even during the #CoupleChallenge which went viral on social media a few months ago. So on Singles' Day, we have got a collection of few memes and forever alone jokes on singlehood that every person who has been single for a long time will relate.
Singles' Day in China is an unofficial holiday meant for shopping and celebrating bachelors. November 11 denoted as 11:11 has become a representation of four singles. While it celebrates singlehood, it also serves as an occasion for single people to meet and for parties to be organized. It was started supposedly by young men in Nanjing University so it used to be also called a Bachelor's Day. While it grows as an observance on social media, we bring you funny memes and jokes on single people which you can share with all your single friends.
Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Single People:
The Single Story
View this post on Instagram
Sound Sleep
View this post on Instagram
Christmas is Coming Too!
View this post on Instagram
OOPS
View this post on Instagram
Please?
View this post on Instagram
Is This Flirting?
View this post on Instagram
BroZoned!
View this post on Instagram
Marry Yourself
View this post on Instagram
It's Okay!
View this post on Instagram
Why God Why?
View this post on Instagram
You will probably have already seen some of these memes and jokes. If not, well, at least you know you are not alone. So spread the smiles on being single by sharing these funny memes and jokes on being single.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 08:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).