Singles’ Day in China, also popularly known as Double 11, is an annual Chinese event on November 11 to celebrate people who are not in a relationship i.e. people who are single! The date, November 11 that looks like (11/11) with the date and month, was chosen because the numeral 1 resembles a bare stick, a Chinese Internet slang for an unmarried man. The four "1"s in the number (11/11) also refer to the demographic group of single people.

What began as a light-hearted anti-Valentine's Day for unmarried people has now become the world's largest online shopping festival, drawing more popularity than other shopping festivals like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In this article, let's know more about Singles' Day 2025 Date, history and the significance of the biggest shopping festival in China.

Singles’ Day 2025 Date

Singles’ Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, November 11.

Singles’ Day History

Singles' Day originated in the 1990s at Nanjing University, when a group of students decided to celebrate their single status by organizing fun social gatherings on November 11. The date November 11 (11/11) chosen because of the repetition of the number "1", symbolised single individuals. The story states that in 1993, four male students of Nanjing University's Mingcaowuzhu, all men who were single in a dorm, discussed how they could break away from the monotony of being single and agreed that November 11 would be a day of events and celebrations in honour of being single.

These activities spread through the university and eventually gained popularity. The spread increased with social media use, and the event has become increasingly popular within contemporary Chinese culture and society. In 2009, Alibaba's CEO Daniel Zhang made Singles’ Day into a massive shopping event, offering discounts and flash sales to attract young consumers. The holiday has now become the largest physical retail and online shopping day in the world, and has spread to Southeast Asia.

Singles’ Day Significance

Singles' Day serves as an occasion for single people to meet other people who are single and celebrate singlehood. The holiday was initially only celebrated by young men, hence the initial name was Bachelors' Day. However, it is now widely celebrated by both genders. Although this date is meant to celebrate singlehood, the desire to find a spouse or partner is often expressed by young Chinese people on this date.

