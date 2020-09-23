A new day and a new social media challenge is here, this time for the couples. Called the #CoupleChallenge, it is quiet explanatory, people have to upload pictures with their significant other. Couples are doing the most of it as they seek this as just another chance to post romantic pictures their lovers. And while the trend is carried forward by others, it is the singles who are hurting inside. While the couple challenge photos get their share of likes and comments, it is the funny memes and jokes from single people which are more entertaining and interesting. Funny memes on #CoupleChallenge are trending on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. After #SareeTwitter, #JhumkaTwitter and #KurtaTwitter Trend Online: Desi Twitterati Hilariously Ask ‘Kaun Hain Ye Log?’ With Funny Memes and Jokes.

It is not clear who or what started this challenge, but it does not take long for a trend to kick in. Pictures of couples might be currently all over your feed as people indulge in some PDA. A few days ago, #WeMetonTwitter was also trending with people sharing their stories of meeting their life partners over the microblogging app. It is a trend that's seen every few days when certain story blows up. Similarly right now it is the #CoupleChallenge that no couple wants to miss out on. Singles have resorted to memes to express how they feel about this trend using the set of meme templates.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Couple Challenge:

No one #couplechallenge accepted to everyone Le single me : pic.twitter.com/o4nZZB7U0A — Lazzy bunny💦 (@MangeshVarak4) September 22, 2020

#CoupleChallenge Winner 🎉🎉 Hira hai Sada ke liye 😊 pic.twitter.com/Q9fWXl076I — Atul Modani (@atulmodani) September 23, 2020

If you are single too and tired of looking through the couples' pictures today, you can share these memes and jokes and take part in the trend in your own funny way. You can share these memes with your other single friends or also the couples who are participating to let them know how it feels.

