Colourful Tulips and Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom From Around The World Will Make You Feel The Vibrant Nature of Spring (Check Beautiful Photos and Videos)

Tulips and cherry blossoms (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As the Coronavirus lockdown has pushed us into our homes, nature is blossoming a bit too pretty! As the spring season is ongoing, flowering plants are in full bloom from tulips to cherry blossoms. And if you have been feeling low and dull during the quarantine, we assure you these colourful pictures will make you feel better. As we also read reports of animals coming out and visiting around the city areas, tulips and cherry blossoms are putting on a vibrant display. Pictures of tulips from the Netherlands, Germany and cherry blossoms from Japan as well as other countries are being shared on social media.

In India, the tulip gardens in Kashmir have also bloomed but they have been closed down for visitors following the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. It is similar in most of the countries and so the best way is to enjoy them through pictures and videos. There are virtual tours offered to the people to so you can catch the beauty from the comfort of your homes. Keukenhof Flower Exhibit, which is the world's largest bulb-flower garden with over 800 varieties of tulips has also started a virtual tour just this week as people cannot visit them. You can check it out here. We also have brought you some stunning pictures and videos of tulips and cherry blossoms showcasing a brilliant display.

Check The Beautiful Pics and Videos Here:

WOW!

Good morning. The Tulip fields in the Netherlands are spectacular...#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/5lvofZ9GlP — Rob Nunn (@robfnunn) April 17, 2020

Such Bright Blooms

#Tulips bloom on a field during the spread of the coronavirus in Grevenbroich, #Germany. pic.twitter.com/FrkHxHBIIC — Hans Solo (@thandojo) April 18, 2020

In The Pink of Health, Nature's Wealth!

Colours of Spring in Kashmir

See The Cherry Blossoms From a Distance

My cousin sent me this from her hometown. Gorgeous spring cherry blossoms in Toyama, Japan pic.twitter.com/1Cp9QpKBaR — J. Motoki (@J_Motoki) April 9, 2020

That Pink Colour!

Tulips of Netherland

Tulips From Beijing Garden

Tulips in full bloom at Beijing Botanical Garden pic.twitter.com/wse0HVlwF2 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) April 18, 2020

Some More Blooms From China

Such a Painting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidetoshi Nagase (@hidetoshi_nagase) on Apr 15, 2020 at 8:44pm PDT

Pretty in Pink!

Cherry blossoms near our place are gone but we were able to see some further up the mountain 🌸🌸🌸 w/ @BeeBoBoopTW pic.twitter.com/qzzH6BzP2G — Sara (セラ) ♡ (@serasenpai) April 18, 2020

Such breathtaking pictures, right? It is amazing how nature's beauty has taken over right now. We understand if you are missing the outside, but may be it is for the better that nature is breathing even better as we all stay indoors.