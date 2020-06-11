Horribly Tortured Russian Lion Cub Simba With Purposely Broken Leg Makes Miraculous Recovery; Watch His Brilliant Transformation Video

Russian cub Simba (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the past few days, each day a piece of news about horrific acts of animal cruelty is making it to the headlines. After the torturous deaths of pregnant elephant in Kerala and cow in Himachal Pradesh, a revelation of lion cub torture has come in from Russia. A lion cub named Simba in captivity had to go through a life of hell after some people deliberately broke off his leg so he couldn't escape while visitors clicked pictures with it. Simba was also not fed properly and beaten horribly by his torturers. At the moment, Simba is healing from his wounds after surgery. A video of Simba's recovery from the near-death condition has been shared on social media by the vet Karen Dallakyan who attended and treated him. Assam: Leopard Lynched on Outskirts of Guwahati; Viral Video Shows Locals Parading Dead Body.

Simba underwent a hell of torture last summer before he was rescued. The rescuers took the cub to a specialist vet Dallakyan who said Simba had suffered "an ocean of pain from humans". The cub was repeatedly beaten which broke his spine and deteriorated his health. He was almost close to death when he was dumped away in a dirty barn in the Russian region of Dagestan. He was rescued and Dallakyan performed a surgery on him which now enables to walk, although he limps. The vet has called Simba's survival no less than a miracle.

Check Video of Simba Right After He Was Tortured:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Карен Даллакян (@karendallakyan) on Mar 24, 2020 at 8:30am PDT

Simba After The Surgery:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Карен Даллакян (@karendallakyan) on Mar 29, 2020 at 6:06am PDT

Here's a Video of Simba Attempting to Walk:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Карен Даллакян (@karendallakyan) on Apr 26, 2020 at 3:48am PDT

Here's A Recent Video of Him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Карен Даллакян (@karendallakyan) on May 18, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

The journey of his transformation from nearly left to die to now happily recovering is amazing. But it once again puts a light on the extent to which some humans go to cruelly torture animals in the name of entertainment for others. Meanwhile, the criminal investigation regarding Simba's case is still underway.

