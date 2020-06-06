Pregnant Cow’s Jaw Blown Off by Explosive While Grazing in Field in Himachal Pradesh, Owner Blames Neighbour for Cruel Act

Cow (Photo Credits: (Pixabay) Representational Image Only

Shimla, June 6: In another incident of animal cruelty in India, a pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh was severely injured after an explosive allegedly blew in her mouth while grazing. According to a report by India Today, the incident took place in a field in the Jhanduta area of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh. The incident comes days after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala's Palakkad district after it was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers by a man. The incident triggered an outrage from across the nation, with netizens and animal- and wildlife-related bodies condemning the incident.

The report states that the incident occurred 10 days ago. A video of the injured cow that went viral on social media showed the cow profusely bleeding from the jaw area. Looking at the condition of the animal, it is believed that the cow was injured so badly that it might not be able to eat for a couple of days. HORRIFYING! Pregnant Elephant's Death After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Crackers In Kerala Is New Low For Humanity, Furious Netizens Demand Justice For The 'Mother and Baby'.

In the viral video, the owner of the cow Gurdial Singh have asked the authorities to help and has demanded strict action against the culprit. The owner of the cow further went on to blame his neighbour Nandlal and said he 'intentionally' injuring his cow. Singh further added saying that Nandlal has run away after the incident.