In a horrifying incident in Texas, first-graders allegedly forced a girl to perform a sex act and recorded it on iPad. Sending chills down the spine of parents of a Texas first-grader, this incident has infuriated people after parents learned that their child was made to perform a sex act on another student in front of other pupils while others watched, and one student even recorded the terrible assault on a school-issued iPad. On Friday, around 200 enraged parents demonstrated in front of the Plainview Independent School District's administrative buildings. Chanting, "Be their voice!" they bemoaned the school's inadequate response to the alleged attack.

According to the Plainview Herald, information about the April 19 event at Plainview South Elementary only circulated because a parent posted about it on social media. Following a public uproar, the district finally confirmed the incident a week later. The 6-year-old victim's older cousin, Heather Gonzales, reported observing a change in the child's behaviour following the horrific experience.

"She’s in distress, she’s like, ‘My stomach hurts. I just want to lay down,'"Gonzales told KCBD. She further said: "You can tell something’s wrong with her. So, they said, ‘What’s going on? What happened?'" The little girl informed her folks that a boy had made out with her in the school lunch queue.

During the second protest conducted in response to the event, people travelled from other villages to march alongside the Plainview community and demanded accountability from the administration. South Elementary Principal Jennifer Hughey and Superintendent H.T. Sanchez were both called to be dismissed by protesters. According to the Plainview Herald, the involved teacher, who reportedly did not observe the occurrence from where they were in the classroom, has been placed on administrative leave.

