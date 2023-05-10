Mumbai, May 10: In a shocking incident that took place in the United States, first-graders have been accused of allegedly forcing a six-year-old girl to perform a "sex act" in a school in Texas. Reportedly, the minor girl was forced to perform a sex act on another child while she was being filmed on an iPad.

According to a report in the DailyMail, the minor girl, a student in first grade was allegedly pulled under a table in her classroom and then forced to perform a sex act on another child. Amid all of this, a third student recorded the act on an iPad. The shocking incident took place on April 19 at South Elementary School in Plainview, Texas. US Shocker: West Virginia Teacher Convicted For Sexually Abusing Student Kept ‘Top 10 Hottest Students’ List, Was Caught Masturbating on School Property.

After the incident came to light, parents began a protest against the school after the first-graders allegedly forced their 6-year-old classmate into performing the sex act as they recorded it. Shockingly, the incident is said to have taken place when the teacher was present in the classroom.

The victim's older cousin Heather Gonzales said that the minor girl hit the boy with a poetry book in order to stop him, however, the act went on "until they let her go". Her relatives said that the victim sat next to her attackers in the classroom for the rest of the week before she narrated the incident to her family. Surprisingly, the school learned about the incident two days later, her relatives claimed.

Meanwhile, the Child Protection Services are investing the incident. The elementary school teacher, who was present in the classroom at the time of the incident has been put on administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation. The victim's cousin also said that the family realised something was wrong when they noticed a change in her behavior. "'She's in distress, she's like "my stomach hurts. I just want to lay down," Gonzales added. US Teacher, Fired for Flirting, Sharing Near-Naked Selfies With Students, Removed From School Again After Parents Learn of His ‘History’.

She further said that after much probing the girl finally told her family that a student pulled her under a desk and allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him in the classroom. While the incident took place in the presence of the teacher, the Texas school district said that the abuse took place "away from full view of the teacher".

