Quarantine Time With Pets: From Happy Dog Spraining Tail From Excessive Wagging to Man Using Drone to Walk Dog, 5 Cutest Videos on Internet to Watch RN!

Pets during quarantine (Photo Credits: @Emmasmith77xx Twitter)

The coronavirus has changed normal lives for people across countries. People are in self-quarantine working from home or spending time with their family members. While it is definitely a time for families to take care of each other, pets who were not receiving a lot of attention are also happy that their humans are confined to homes. From walking dog using drones to an extremely happy dog spraining tail from wagging it continuously, here are sharing their quarantine stories with pets on social media platforms. Quarantine Games: From Tic Tac Toe With Pets to Pillow Fights, Netizens Suggest Creative Ways to Spend Time at Home Amid Coronavirus (Watch Funny Videos)

An internet user tweeted saying that her dog is so happy to see all family members at home that he did not stop wagging his tail. He wagged his tail so much that 'he had sprained his tail'. Emma Smith tweeted saying, "So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said 'he had sprained his tail from excessively wagging it'." After taking to the vet, the pet is expected to be relieved very soon. She further wrote, " He is super happy and there is now moving from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air."

1. Watch The Video Here:

Didn’t expect this happen😂, for those asking, he is currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week, this is him on the 2nd day. He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air. pic.twitter.com/dY0o96HOpj — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

2. Man Walks Dog Using a Drone:

An Israeli man walks his dog via drone (source: Facebook) pic.twitter.com/tLt5VVD94u — Sam Sokol (@SamuelSokol) March 19, 2020

A man who is in self-quarantine took walked his dog down the road using a drone. The video went viral garnering various reactions on social media platforms.

3. A Cat Decked Up With Ornaments

Photo of a cat decked up completely in chains, bracelets and neckpieces has gone viral on social media platforms. From beads, jewels and pearls, everything can be seen on the pet. And the cat does not seem to be very happy about the situation.

4. Man Training His Dogs During Quarantine:

Day 2 of quarantine with your pets. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/iTwXNf0uiO — code e (@ihatecodee) March 16, 2020

With nothing much to do during quarantine, people are resorting to various ways. Video of a man training his dogs on the second day of quarantine is being widely shared on social media platforms.

5. Man Sending His Dog to Shop to Cheetos:

Me in quarantine sending my dog to get me hot Cheetos pic.twitter.com/1Avx0JMlLo — Nancy (@Wtfnancyison) March 19, 2020

A man sent his dog to buy Cheetos for himself. He wrote a note and attached it to the leash of the animal. People really have a lot of ideas these days. Social media users were quite supportive of the idea and praised the man.

We are sure, people have innumerable stories to tell about their quarantine days. Especially in the case of pets, they miss their hoomans every day and have to wait till evening for them to return. It is indeed the best time for pets to spend quality time with their humans.