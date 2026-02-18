Mumbai, February 18: The Unitree Go1, a Chinese-made quadruped robotic dog, has gained significant attention following its controversial appearance at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Developed by Hangzhou-based Unitree Robotics, the Go1 is marketed as the world’s first consumer-level bionic robot. It is designed to accompany users during activities like jogging or walking, using advanced sensors to navigate complex environments autonomously.

The robot became a subject of national discussion after Galgotias University showcased the device, reportedly rebranded as "Orion", at its pavilion in New Delhi. While the university later clarified that the robot was a "learning tool" for students and not an in-house invention, the incident has piqued public interest in the technical capabilities and commercial availability of such machines in India. Humanoid Robots Deployment Will Bring ‘Employment Shocks’, Hyundai Motor’s South Korean Labour Union Warns Automaker.

Unitree Go1 Design and Intelligence

The Unitree Go1 is built with a lightweight aluminium alloy and high-strength engineering plastic frame, weighing approximately 12 kg. Its primary feature is the "Intelligent Side-Follow System" (ISS), which allows the robot to walk alongside a human within their peripheral vision rather than simply following from behind. This is made possible by a "Super Sensory System" (SSS) consisting of five sets of binocular stereo depth cameras and three ultrasonic sensors, providing a near-omnidirectional view.

Under the hood, the Go1 is equipped with a powerful AI processor featuring a 16-core CPU and a 384-core GPU, capable of 1.5 TFLOPS of computing power. This hardware enables real-time obstacle avoidance and human recognition. The robot’s joints are engineered for high dynamics, allowing it to reach a top speed of approximately 17 km/h, which was a world record for its class at the time of its release.

Unitree Go1 Specifications and Features

The Go1 series is available in multiple variants, including the Air, Pro, and Edu models, each offering varying levels of processing power and sensor integration. The specifications for the standard Go1 Pro model include:

Weight: 12 kg (with battery)

Payload Capacity: 3 kg to 5 kg (depending on variant)

Maximum Speed: 3.5 m/s to 4.7 m/s (up to 17 km/h)

Battery Life: 6,000 mAh providing 1–2.5 hours of endurance

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G/5G support (on Edu models)

Expansion: Includes HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports for secondary development Russia’s 1st Humanoid Robot: AIDOL Company Showcases Its AI-Powered Human Robot That Stumbles Down While Walking on Stage (Watch Video).

Unitree Go1 Price in India

In the global market, the Unitree Go1 is priced starting at approximately USD 2,700 for the base model, while the Pro version costs around USD 3,500. In India, the robot is available through specialised distributors such as Xboom and FlySpark. The price for the Unitree Go1 in India typically ranges from INR 6.5 lakh to INR 7.5 lakh, depending on import duties and the specific variant. Its successor, the Go2, has also entered the market with a starting price of roughly INR 2.5 lakh to INR 3.5 lakh for the entry-level versions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Unitree). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

