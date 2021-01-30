Madhya Pradesh’s heart and India’s pride as the ‘cleanest city,’ Indore has grabbed netizens' attention across social media. Heartwrenching videos surfaced online that captured Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) employees dumping a group of elderly homeless and disabled people outside the city limits. The clips have gone viral on the internet, sparking outrage. Following criticisms from the residents, the official team allegedly lugged them back on the same truck. Latest reports state that the government has launched a probe to find out who gave the ‘orders,’ despite allegations that some civic officials were ‘cleaning’ the Swachh city and their heartlessness were caught on camera.

Indore bagged the title of India’ cleanest city for the fourth straight year in 2020. Some alleged that the latest and disgraceful act caught on camera was an attempt to win the title this time too. A series of videos went viral showing an official team of IMC abandoning about eight to ten aged and homeless people. The videos capture older men and women, shivering in the cold, struggling to get down from the IMC truck. The dirty incident of inhumanity from India’s cleanest city has shocked people online.

The voice of the local resident can be clearly heard narrating how the IMC team has brought the homeless elderlies in a truck and then abandoned them on the highway and throwing their belongings on the same road. The video went viral in no time, triggering sharp reactions from all quarters.

Watch Video:

इंदौर की ये घटना मानवता पर एक कलंक है। मुख्यमंत्री की अकर्मण्यता व गृहमंत्री के साथ कुर्सी की नूराकुश्ती के बीच प्रदेश में अफसरशाही हावी हो चुकी है। थोड़ी भी संवेदनशीलता बची हो तो मुख्यमंत्री इन बेसहारा लोगों से माफी मांगे व दोषी अधिकारियों पर कड़ी कार्यवाही करें। pic.twitter.com/HkQ3OraWmu — Kunal Choudhary (@KunalChoudhary_) January 30, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Shared Video, Calls For Action

इंदौर, मप्र की ये घटना मानवता पर एक कलंक है। सरकार और प्रशासन को इन बेसहारा लोगों से माफी माँगनी चाहिए और ऑर्डर लागू कर रहे छोटे कर्मचारियों पर नहीं बल्कि ऑर्डर देनेवाले उच्चस्थ अधिकारियों पर ऐक्शन होना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/r47k6Cc6Ox — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 30, 2021

After the localities questioned the inhuman act, the IMC workers forced the elderly people to get back up at the truck that brought them there. The government has reportedly launched an investigation. CM Shivaraj Singh Chouhan expressed outrage at the incident and via tweet stated that an IMC deputy commissioner and two employees were suspended.

Here's the Tweet:

आज इंदौर में नगर निगम कर्मचारियों द्वारा वृद्धजनों के साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार के संबंध में मुझे जानकारी मिली। इस मामले में जिम्मेदार नगर निगम उपायुक्त सहित दो कर्मचारियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित करने और कलेक्टर इंदौर को बुजुर्गों की समुचित देखभाल करने का निर्देश दिया है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 29, 2021

IMC additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonka reported that an inquiry is being conducted to determine why these elderly people were not sent to state-run Rain Baseras (shelters). It is a shameful act, and more updates on the same are awaited.

