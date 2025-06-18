What was perhaps intended to be light-hearted turned out to be offensive to a section of internet users. Akshada Patil, an influencer creating lifestyle-related content on social media, posted a video of herself at a beach in Spain, capturing young men at the venue. She began the Instagram reel by saying, “I am shamelessly recording hot boys and sending it to my friends, because they don’t get to see that in India,” as the video follows young men enjoying their holiday. The clip, which was intended to be light-hearted, backfired her and earned mixed reactions, with people criticising her for “objectifying men.” Man Secretly Records Video of Neighbour While She Was in Washroom, Arrested for Voyeurism.

Akshada posted her video with the caption, “This is for all my girls back in India. Soak in.” However, the internet is not impressed. While a few joined along with her ‘casual’ approach to recording the men, others called her out. Many criticised her, further raising debates around consent. What Happened Between Apoorva Mukhija and Rida Tharana? Social Media Abuzz With Theories on The Rebel Kid’s Possible Friendship Fallout and Influencer Drama!

Influencer Akshada Patil’s Instagram Reel Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshada Patil (@overlydaa)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The video was reposted on X (formerly Twitter), sparking reactions after another video of a man secretly filming women by the pool at an Indian hotel caused outrage.

Akshada Patil’s Video Goes Viral on X

Why do Indian women thirst after White men in such manner? pic.twitter.com/mbIQHYcIbD — jeeta posting Ws (@Veazlas) June 18, 2025

Internet Isn't Impressed!

What an absolute waste of a post. It’s almost laughable how low some people are willing to stoop just for a few clicks and fleeting attention. Take one random, out-of-context clip of an individual, slap a label on it, and suddenly it becomes a sweeping indictment of an entire… — Greatone (@rajthegreatone) June 18, 2025

Social Media Users Also Pointed Out 'Consent'

My problem is filming without consent — MKBHOSADI (@mkbhosadi) June 18, 2025

Recently, another clip of two American tourists drew widespread criticism online after it showed a man recording them from his hotel room window while they were sunbathing in bikinis. The incident happened in Gurugram. The camera in their video zooms in on the man, who appears to be holding up his phone and pointing it directly at them.

Indian Man Secretly Films American Tourists

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rory And Sage World Class™ ✈️ (@roryandsageofficial)

Both incidents sparked reactions and debates about the ongoing issue of privacy in public and private spaces, especially for foreign tourists visiting India and Indians visiting abroad and maintaining civic sense.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2025 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).