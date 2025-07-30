Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline, Real or AI-Generated? Here’s Truth About Viral TikTok Video ‘Capturing’ Rabbits, Deer, Bear and Other Animals Hoping on Trampoline by Night Camera

Can you tell what’s real? The line between authentic and artificial videos is getting blurred. Using Open AI tools, creating eerily realistic video content has never been easier. AI-generated videos can entertain or mislead, fueling fake news and realistic deepfake scams. And the instances around it are increasing. Similarly, a video is going viral online, demonstrating animals jumping on a trampoline. The video, which first appeared on TikTok, took over X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the animals were filmed from an outdoor night ring camera. But is it real? Searches around ‘Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline,’ ‘AI Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline’ and ‘Animals Jumping on Trampoline Video’ among other keywords saw the rise on Google’s search engine with users curious to know the origin of the viral video. So, is the video of bunnies jumping on a trampoline real or AI-generated? Below, we bring the truth behind the viral claim of deer, rabbits, bears and other animals ‘ being captured, hoping on a trampoline by night camera. Is ‘Cat Riding Crocodile’ Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline, Real or AI-Generated?

The video featuring the bunnies jumping on a trampoline featured white rabbits, deer, bears, raccoons, and more animals. As the video sparked views online, Know Your Meme reported that the video was posted by TikToker @rachelthecatlovers in late July 2025. In just two days, the video earned over 148.8 million plays on TikTok and eventually found its way on X and Instagram. The caption read, “Just checked the home security cam and… I think we’ve got guest performers out back! @Ring.” Real or AI? Instagram Reel of Kangaroo Holding a Boarding Pass While the Passenger and Airline Staff Argue Impresses the Internet.

However, the bunnies jumping on trampoline video is not real but rather created using artificial intelligence. Viewers did not immediately realise the TikTok clip was AI-generated and reacted to it as if it were real. The video is AI-generated, created in line with other videos on Tiktoker’s page. In addition, Grok also declared it to be AI-generated, when the video earned millions of views on X.

AI Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline Video

I am convinced animals like trampolines more than humans! Jump jump jump!! pic.twitter.com/mA7zRXCYCo — Suzee Q (@SusieM414141) July 28, 2025

Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline Video Is AI-Generated

Grok's Response on Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline Video (Photo Credits: Screenshot/ @SusieM414141/ X)

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Screenshot of Comments on X (Photo Credits: @SusieM414141/ X)

Netizens' React on AI Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline Video

Screenshot of Comments on X (Photo Credits: @SusieM414141/ X)

From being playful to fascinated pouncing, the animals seem to enjoy their time on the trampoline. But it’s AI-generated. While Open AI tools unlocks endless creative possibilities, it also has dangerous potential, misleading users, further fueling fake news and realistic deepfake scams.

Fact check

Claim : Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline Captured in Night Camera Video Conclusion : The bunnies jumping on trampoline video is not real but rather created using artificial intelligence. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2025 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).