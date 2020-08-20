Indore is India’s cleanest city, and it is the fourth consecutive year that the city in Madhya Pradesh maintained its position. According to the Swachh Survekshan 2020 result, Gujarat’s Surat is on the second spot and Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai on the third. Great victory for Indorians, right? While the pandemic has caused enough stress among all of us, Indore’s fourth consecutive win shows how dedicated the people are in terms of keeping their city clean. As we celebrate the big win, once again, here are some of the stunning pictures and videos of India’s cleanest city. These photos are proof why the city in Madhya Pradesh is winning hearts and the title of Swachh Survekhshan, for the fourth year in a row.

Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was quoted in media reports saying, “I visited Indore a few years ago, along with a member of a Japanese delegation. When we reached the city, I saw the Japanese going to various places in Indore. I asked him ‘what are you doing?’ He said ‘I was trying to find filth, but couldn’t’. I don’t think there could be any bigger testimony to the achievement of the city,” congratulating Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Swachh Survekshan 2020 was the fifth edition of the survey that was introduced by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in January, 2016.

Indore is one of the most exciting places to visit with its long history, terrific cuisine, outdoor adventures and definitely its clean roads. It is the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, located on the banks of River Saraswati and River Khan. As the city wins the title of Swachh Survekshan 2020, once again, here we bring you some of the beautiful pictures and videos that show how the city is exponentially clean.

A nature lover or someone with an eye of architectural excellence, Indore is the place to be admired, enjoy and unwind. The responsible nature of people residing in the city to keep the place clean makes it the cleanest city in the country. It is a collective effort which is seen in the above pictures and videos of Indore.

