The internet never fails to surprise us. Amid the brain rot content that presumably has captivated our minds and consumed our time, a viral trend has sparked curiosity among social media users. The turmeric splash in water glow—what is it? The latest viral sensation has lightened up everyone’s feed. It requires a simple mixture of turmeric, water, and your phone’s flashlight to create a mesmerising golden hue, delighting children and adults across social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. This at-home experiment has further ignited curiosity among social media users about the science that is turning this simple mix into a magical delight. From kitchen counters to the living rooms, the glowing yellow effect is satisfying. Let’s understand the science behind this beautiful splash and how you can do it at home to participate in this trend, inspiring viral videos and Instagram reels. ‘Tap, Hold and Load in 4K?’ Meme Trend Explained: Why Is Everyone Obsessed With 4K Photos on X?

Turmeric in Water Viral Trend: Origin and Science

The origin of the viral trend is unknown. However, the videos first garnered attention on TikTok before spreading to other social media platforms. Soon, YouTube channels focusing on DIY hacks and other activities hopped onto the trend, sparking recreation of the magical splash among social media users. Viewers were fascinated by how a simple setup could create a beautiful glowing effect. Just a Chill Girl Meme Trend Go Viral Online: Women’s Take on the ‘Chill Guy’ Funny Memes Rule the Internet With Hilarious Instagram Reels.

Turmeric in Water Trend Viral Video:

We all know the health benefits of turmeric water. But little did one anticipate that the kitchen ingredient could also have a glow effect. The science behind the glow is related to the way turmeric reacts to light. Turmeric has a compound called curcumin, which makes it glow slightly when light passes through it in a dark setting. As you switch your phone flashlight, it travels through the water and hits the turmeric particles, making the colour spread and look bright. Since the rest of the room is dark, the effect becomes stronger and more visible.

Fun Activity For Both Kids and Adults

How To Do the Turmeric in Water Viral Trend?

To create the glowing turmeric water flashlight at home, all you need is a clean glass filled with water and placed on top of your phone's flashlight. Now, switch the lights off and add a pinch of turmeric to the water. You will see the water light up in a golden yellow colour, a splash-like display that looks almost magical.

Fascinating!

What truly brings the trend to life is the adorable reaction of children participating in the viral trend. As the turmeric glow in water trend grew, people began to experiment with other kitchen ingredients. Some even used red chilli powder and food colouring, with each version giving a slightly different-coloured glow.

How Magical!

Purrfect!

The viral trend has certainly turned out to be a fun experiment, especially for children and families trying it out together. It’s a simple, screen-free, and fun activity that you can safely try at home.

