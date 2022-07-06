One hashtag that finds its way on Twitter every alternate day is #instagramdown. For the past week, Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing social networking service has been facing glitches, much to the annoyance of its users. From the Instagram feed not getting refreshed to Instagram DMs not working, the social media platform is facing issues and how. Of course, the solution is to wait patiently for the technical glitches to be resolved. But how long can one wait, especially when there’s another platform and a plethora of memes to convey one’s disappointment. This is why we see ‘Instagram Down’ funny memes and jokes take over Twitter almost every day this week. Instagram DMs Down Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Users Left Frustrated Facing Glitch While Sending Messages!

According to website services status tracker Downdetector, complaints on Instagram Down began coming in around 8 PM on July 5 and continued to do so on July 6. The outage report highlighted two peak points of the outage, at 11:18 PM on July 5 and at 10:18 AM on July 6. Similar issues were also reported with Facebook Messenger. Users complained that messages sent as DMs on Instagram and messages sent on Facebook Messenger are disappearing as soon as they were sent.

All of this chaos has got people annoyed. Such has been the craze for #instagramdown memes that netizens are searching for new funny memes online to post in case Instagram stops working the next time. Keywords such as Instagram down memes, Instagram down funny tweets, Instagram down news, Instagram down today, Instagram down now, Instagram down latest news, and so on are going viral. Well, let’s look at some of them.

1. Every Single Time

#Instagramdown People coming to twitter in order to see what happen to Instagram pic.twitter.com/whRGiSSkEm — Hemanta Bhandari (@hemantasha) July 5, 2022

2. Story of My Life

Me waiting for the instagram dm’s to work again to see the 0 dms I have #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ug9k1FroWJ — Alex  (@alexculee) July 5, 2022

3. Chal Na Bey

Me to Instagram after refreshing my phone 3 times and reinstalling Instagram 2 times.#instadown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/SIiZ2EsgBB — Sarah (@sarahzafarrr) July 5, 2022

4. Not Your Fault Buddy

Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for insta being down:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/B9zOYmlox9 — Manish Parab (@maniparab_07) July 5, 2022

5. Not Shocking, But Annoying AF

Me pretending im shocked that instagram went down again for the 20th time this year #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/t2Ih1DJzYJ — 💫𝓚𝓸𝓪𝓵𝓪💫 (@PapaKoalaYT) July 5, 2022

6. Suit Up

footage me fixing instagram cause nobody else is. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/LQR1UVpDYW — hot for the green mnm (@jdigglydawg) July 5, 2022

7. What To Do Now

its been 16 hours and instagram is still down🤡#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/42H6pruJwk — SAHIL_KI_MEMES (@MOVE__AHEAD) July 6, 2022

8. My Social Skills Are Toast

Me trying to talk to someone when Instagram is down!#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/0n7y2H8bui — Tanish Kapoor (@kapoortanshu110) July 6, 2022

9. Hey, I See You

cheers to all who came on twitter only after insta went down 🤡#instagramdown #Instagram pic.twitter.com/jnW7ic6RDK — 🧸🤍🐣💫 (@sassy_starlet) July 5, 2022

10. Chalo, Chalo

#instagramdown #instadown *People rushing to Twitter, to confirm whether Instagram is really down or not* pic.twitter.com/AJHFMMdOni — Ankita Roy Choudhury (@thetrippinbug) July 5, 2022

Well, that was a laugh riot. While we hope you do not need but, just in case Instagram goes for a toss again, do download these hilarious memes and jokes to convey your annoyance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2022 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).