Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly down once again, and the 'Instagram Down' hashtag has started trending on Twitter. As such, frustrated users are complaining about the same in the form of memes on the micro-blogging platform. Some users are not able to access their messages, while others complained of not being able to reply. In addition to this, some users faced a problem with their Feed. Instagram Working To Turn Video Posts Into Reels: Report.

According to DownDetector, the first spike of registered complaints showed up on Tuesday after 8 pm.

Me to Instagram after refreshing my phone 3 times and reinstalling Instagram 2 times.#instadown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/SIiZ2EsgBB — Sarah (@sarahzafarrr) July 5, 2022

One user tweeted, "Me to Instagram after refreshing my phone 3 times and reinstalling Instagram 2 times. #instadown #instagramdown."

Me waiting for the instagram dm’s to work again to see the 0 dms I have #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ug9k1FroWJ — Alex  (@alexculee) July 5, 2022

Another user posted, "Me waiting for the instagram dm’s to work again to see the 0 dms I have #instagramdown."

Instagram is yet to acknowledge the issue, and we hope the social media platform will soon come up with an official statement.

