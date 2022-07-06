Twitterati always finds a reason to create a buzz on the internet whenever any social media application faces a problem. This time, Instagram Direct Message (DM) faced a glitch in the morning of July 6, Wednesday and users can't keep calm as they're prevented from sending any message through Instagram. They took the micro-blogging site and shared funny memes and jokes to express their frustration. Take a look at the viral messages that users uploaded after Instagram DM went down. Mumbai Monsoon: Twitterati Reacts With Images and Alerts As the City Receives Heavy Rainfall on Wednesday Morning!

Tom and Jerry Want to DM!

Me and my friends waiting for Instagram DM work again.!!💀#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/hMwhjZRXmG — Keeppvt1 (@keeppvt1) July 5, 2022

HaHa

Me after checking Instagram DM for 100th time#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/V4dEMQzLN1 — SK Sharma (@SKSharma4747) July 6, 2022

Get Some Sleep Until You Get It Back

#instagramdown When u just woke up and realise that instagram dm is still down😂🤦 pic.twitter.com/R3pXc51ySt — DP☕ (@_Dptweets7) July 6, 2022

The Glitch Definitely Got Your Nerves

Feels Like It's Been a Decade?

: Me waiting for Instagram DM to work #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/MmCJtxgTq1 — Dinesh Kumar S (@thewonderboie) July 6, 2022

He Got You!

Instagram DM would be up in no time#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/o9qdIksqX1 — Pratik Sharma (@pratografer) July 6, 2022

