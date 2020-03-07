International Women's Day 2020: Ways in Which You Can Celebrate This March 8

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

International Women's Day will be celebrated with grand celebrations across countries on March 8. Various events and programs will be organised around the globe celebrating women and their achievements. Along with displaying the power of a woman, it also highlights the need for women's rights. The day shows how not all women are privileged to celebrate the day with their counterparts. It is a global day social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. And as we celebrate International Women's Day 2020, we bring to you five ways in which you can celebrate this day. While you can follow convention ways of celebration, you can also choose to be different and celebrate the day that will help bring out the best not just in you but also in other women! Women's Day 2020: Ditch Flowers! Here Are REAL Gifts Women Want To Make a Better World For Themselves.

Read a Story to Your Child

In the world of fairy tales where Prince saves the Princess, read to your child a real story of a woman. Tell him/her how women can create their own stories. Let them know why it is important to support a woman's choice to follow her dreams and to lend a voice if required.

Support an All Women's Business

On International Woman's Day 2020, support a smallscale business started by a woman. Tell them that you believe in their aspirations and inspire them to dream big. Spread the word about their venture and let more people reach out to them.

Take Time Out For Yourself

Take some rest and celebrate yourself on women's day. Buy that thing you have been planning to get for a long time. Pamper yourself and take the decision to believe more in your abilities and talents. Nurture yourself and grow beyond your thoughts.

Donate to a Woman's Organisation

Be a refugee camp, NGO or a rescue organisation, donate something to the organisation. On International Women's Day 2020, let women celebrate women!

Organise/Attend a Women's Event

Organise an all women's event on International Women's Day. Women can come together on this day and celebrate each other taking pride in each other's achievements and accomplishments. This mutual bond and understanding can take the women power to a new level. We wish all women out there a Happy Women's Day and hope you a great weekend ahead!