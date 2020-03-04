Women's Day 2020: Ditch Flowers! Here Are REAL Gifts Women Want To Make a Better World For Themselves

Women need to stand with each other (File image)

Women's day is here and we couldn't be happier! But we all know that the day won't pass just like another regular day. If you are a woman, you'll probably receive chocolates and flowers at work or maybe even a half-day, so that you can go home and enjoy the rest of the day just as you like it. But can you really do that in the real sense? Can you spend the day just the way you like it? Probably not! You still can't walk out alone at night without any fear to celebrate your freedom if you wish to. International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Send The Woman in Your Life.

However, this isn't a post about all the women's issues, the female population in India faces on a daily basis. But let's talk about how men can give chocolates and flowers rest on this day and do little things that mean a lot for women instead! Let's take a look at REAL things to do for the women in your life instead of simply gifting them something materialistic. International Women’s Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Theme to Mark IWD on March 8.

Say No To Casual Sexism

First of all, understand casual sexism. And instead of actually bringing cakes might as well make sure to not pass comments that may be sexist in any way or tolerate sexist comments, even from the closest of your friends.

Respect Women From The LGBTQ Community

While women fight for equal right, women from the LGBTQ community have a war against society. Not only are women from the spectrum are sexualised unnecessarily but also disrespected and sometimes shunned from society.

Don't 'Help' Us! Just Don't Be a Hurdle

Women don't need "help", for equality, they just need equal opportunity. Make a promise that you will never make judgements based on gender or support unequal pay.

There Is No Such Thing as a Woman's Job

Household chores aren't just meant for women. When the house belongs to all the people who reside in it, the chores belong to all of them as well.

This isn't even the tip of the ice-berg. There are so many ways you can save yourself a few bucks and do things that will matter the most to the women you love in your life! Happy women's day 2020, make each and every moment of it count!