Happy First Day of Financial Year 2021, everyone! Every year financial year starts on April 1 of a calendar year and ends on March 31 of the next calendar year. The last day of the fiscal year, or the first day of the fiscal year, every time on these two occasions, social media users react with hilarious posts online. Besides the fact that the financial year begins from April 1, which is also April Fool’s Day, netizens get all the more reason to make jokes. As we enter the first day of the fiscal year 2021, Twitterati understandably cannot keep their calm. This is why Financial Year 2021 funny memes and jokes, comparing with April Fool’s Day, has gone viral. While Tweeple hope for a better fiscal year, these jokes on the first day of the financial year are worth a laugh.

What’s a financial year/ fiscal year? Companies' balance sheets and income statements are usually prepared for a one-year period that begins in India from April 1 and ends on March 31. This period of accounting income is called a financial year or fiscal year. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global economy hard, and the struggle to revive is still on. With the First Day of Financial Year 2021, people are reeling hope for better days in the coming year.

Funny memes and jokes play a huge part these days to mark the beginning of the financial year. Even though the past FY was challenging, these hilarious reactions will surely put a smile on your face. Check out the amusing jokes on the First Day of Financial Year 2021 that netizens are sharing on Twitter.

Check Tweets:

The fact that the first day of every new financial year is also the fool's day explains why I'm so poor succinctly. — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) March 31, 2021

Is It A Coincidence?

Is it a co-incidence that the first day of the Financial year and Fool's Day happen to be on the same day 🤔😊 — GandhiShiraz (@Shiz_gandhi) April 1, 2021

It Has Always Been!

The first day of the new Financial year has always been April Fool's day. — Wordplay (@BePUNaah) April 1, 2021

Who Else?

And here the first day of financial year begins 😬😇 And you think like bas paisa he paisa ho 💸🤑💲😂#financialyear2021 #1April2021 #mood — Zoafer_PV (@klassy_womaniya) April 1, 2021

Happy First Day of Financial Year!

Wish You A Very Happy, Healthy & Wealthy New Financial Year 2021-22 Begin this New Year Enthusiastically & Positively.#financialyear2021 #FinancialFreedom @AnilSinghvi_ @CNBCTV18News — Sudheer Poonia (@sudheerpoonia11) April 1, 2021

Netizens Hope for Better Days Ahead

Totally!

For others :- today is normal day For commercian :- Its a Happy new year Happy new financial year 🔥#NewMonth — Ishita Garg (@IshitaG1107) April 1, 2021

Keeping the jokes aside, we hope that this new financial year helps us grow and eventually revives what we lost in the past year. Have a safe and hopeful Financial Year 2021, everyone!

