Ivanka Trump's Photos At Taj Mahal Photoshopped in Funny Memes, Check US President Donald Trump's Daughter's Reply on Making New Friends!

Donald Trump and family were on his India visit last week for 'Namaste Trump.' The buzz of the US President's visit to India is still going on, but now for his daughter Ivanka. Pictures of Ivanka Trump posing at Taj Mahal have become the new fodder for making funny memes and jokes. If you have been active on social media then you must have by now, seen Diljit Dosanjh's picture with Ivanka Trump, chilling at Taj Mahal! The actor who is known for his quirkiness photoshopped a picture of himself sitting next to Ivanka Trump at the famous spot in Agra. And Ivanka was cordial enough to reply to it. But looks like Diljit's picture just started a new meme format! People on the internet got to work, to edit Ivanka Trump's pictures at Taj Mahal and place themselves or photoshop actors next to her. The result is, of course, hilarious but the POTUS daughter is more likely impressed than upset about it. Ivanka replied to these pictures, calling them her "new friends." Diljit Dosanjh's Trumps Ivanka's Heart With His Joke, Gets a Funny Response From POTUS Donald Trump's Daughter (Read Tweet).

Donald Trump, wife Melania and daughter Ivanka were on India visit called 'Namaste Trump' from February 24 for about 2 days. During the visit, they visited India's famous landmark, Taj Mahal, in Agra. Pictures of Trumps' Taj Mahal visit soon came up on social media. About a week later, Ivanka Trump's picture posing at the Taj Mahal is doing rounds on the internet but with funny memes and jokes. People have begun photoshopping the photo to place themselves or popular movie characters besides her.

You are late paaji. 😜 pic.twitter.com/qUBO14bCbC — Aditya Chaudhary (@hrypr) March 1, 2020

this scene from k3g is my favourite pic.twitter.com/QEexPbHYyG — nirzary (@nirzary) March 1, 2020

Best Couple In The World ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ksxAGCUlnt — S Ravind King (@sravindking) March 1, 2020

Aren't the results funny? And looks like Ivanka Trump had a laugh too. She replied to a tweet which had the photoshopped pictures.

Check Ivanka Trump's Reply on The Funny Pics:

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Well, Ivanka Trump seems to be quiet a friendly person. She replied to Diljit Dosanjh in the same vein calling her Taj Mahal trip with him, "an experience she will never forget." We got to love Ivanka for this!