Diljit Dosanjh's Trumps Ivanka's Heart With His Joke, Gets a Funny Response From POTUS Donald Trump's Daughter (Read Tweet)

Diljit Dosanjh and Ivanka Trump (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh's is the internet's darling. The actor-singer has the world in awe of him with his talent, and keeps us amused with his quirky sense of humour. Tell us, you don't laugh out loud whenever he leaves a comment on Kylie Jenner's posts. That, too, in Punjabi. Now, Diljit has caught the attention of daughter of POTUS Donald Trump. He posted a photoshopped picture with Ivanka Trump. He put himself next to Ivanka in the picture she clicked at the Taj Mahal in Agra. In other circumstances, this would have been a creepy thing, but we know Diljit.

Ivanka has also loved the joke. She retweeted the picture with a just as funny reply. "Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh

! It was an experience I will never forget," she wrote.

Check Out Ivanka's Post:

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉 It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Diljit replied to the post saying that no one believed the picture was not photoshopped and even invited Ivanka to visit Ludhiana the next time she is here.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

OMG 🤗🙏🏾 अथिति देवो भव: Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop 😂🤣 See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure 😊 HUN KARO GAL 😎🦾 https://t.co/VD8wvMgDHP — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

Ivanka was on a 2-day visit to India recently with her father POTUS Donald Trump and mother Melania. She wore Indian designer labels like Rohit Bal and Anita Dogre during her stay and won the hearts of fashion enthusiasts. Ivanka Trump Wears Spring-inspired Gown for Banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen in the Dharma Productions comedy, Good Newwz, with Kareena Kapoor Khan - who was also his first co-star in Bollywood in Udta Punjab, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Dosanjh will be next seen in the Punjabi film, Jodi. He has also started shooting for Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee.