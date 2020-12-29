The winter season is one of the most-awaited awaited time. From skiing and snowboarding in the snowy mountains to curling up by the fire and enjoying hot tea, winter is the perfect time to get cosy and enjoy the beauty of the season. The weather is not the same across India post the winter-solstice, but some places are blessed with showers of snow. Jammu and Kashmir tourism has been described as a paradise, and the ongoing global crisis has hit the tourism sector hard, but they are coming back and how. It’s snowing in Jammu and Kashmir-- the best time to visit many spots. Pictures and videos of fresh snowfall in Patnitop are going viral on social media. While maintaining enough distance, travellers are captured enjoying the white winter.

Patnitop is a hill station about 100 km from Jammu near Katra, had its first snowfall of the season and tourists were spotted pleased. Since the place is close to Katra, which is famous for the Goddess Vaishno Devi temple, some pilgrims have reportedly halted at various spots to see the snow. People have taken to social media to share mesmerising pictures and videos of the winter wonderland. Tourists were spotted taking pictures and selfies, as they enjoy their family time amid the beautiful surroundings.

Check Pics & Videos:

Skyview Patnitop By Empyrean invites everyone to come and enjoy Gondola ride from Sanget to Patnitop amid fresh snowfall. Tourists from various corners of the country enjoyed the white magic created by the snowfall in the hill station. pic.twitter.com/cX2zXVc0Mm — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) December 29, 2020

Happy Tourist!

Fresh snowfall at Patnitop today. pic.twitter.com/EupV19ZmWj — Ravinder Bakshi (@RB23983747) December 28, 2020

Gorgeous View

#GoodMorning | Early Morning Visuals from Patnitop after receiving fresh snowfall. Temperature dips across #Jammu & #Kashmir region after the upper parts of the J&K receives fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/HWnVZgMY7S — JAMMU TV (@JammuTv) December 28, 2020

Snowfall in Patnitop

(((Kashmir Weather))) Heavy Snowfall starts in Patnitop ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oSD6ayuLER — Kashmir Weather (@KashmirWeather) December 27, 2020

Watch Video:

Tourists Enjoying the Snow

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists were seen enjoying the snowfall in Patnitop in Udhampur district.🇮🇳🚩💐 pic.twitter.com/znfgskXgWT — SUNANDA SHARMA (@tusharcosmoo_g) December 29, 2020

Winter Wonderland!

Fresh snowfall at Patnitop Jammu pic.twitter.com/6Bb6mUs4Xi — DB (@DBB22041963) December 28, 2020

So Beautiful!

Winter Paradise

Snowfall Video:

Tourists at Patnitop

Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists visit Patnitop following snowfall in the union territory. (28.12) pic.twitter.com/3vyJruc09h — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Kashmir reportedly experienced moderate snowfall in most places. Even though, it looks gorgeous, the challenges are extreme. The snowfall ahead of the New Year has seen many domestic tourists spending family time at the valley. But it has made life tough for the locals. There is no sign of sun yet, and weather department forecasts more rains and snow in the coming days.

