The winter season is one of the most-awaited awaited time. From skiing and snowboarding in the snowy mountains to curling up by the fire and enjoying hot tea, winter is the perfect time to get cosy and enjoy the beauty of the season. The weather is not the same across India post the winter-solstice, but some places are blessed with showers of snow. Jammu and Kashmir tourism has been described as a paradise, and the ongoing global crisis has hit the tourism sector hard, but they are coming back and how. It’s snowing in Jammu and Kashmir-- the best time to visit many spots. Pictures and videos of fresh snowfall in Patnitop are going viral on social media. While maintaining enough distance, travellers are captured enjoying the white winter.

Patnitop is a hill station about 100 km from Jammu near Katra, had its first snowfall of the season and tourists were spotted pleased. Since the place is close to Katra, which is famous for the Goddess Vaishno Devi temple, some pilgrims have reportedly halted at various spots to see the snow. People have taken to social media to share mesmerising pictures and videos of the winter wonderland. Tourists were spotted taking pictures and selfies, as they enjoy their family time amid the beautiful surroundings.

Kashmir reportedly experienced moderate snowfall in most places. Even though, it looks gorgeous, the challenges are extreme. The snowfall ahead of the New Year has seen many domestic tourists spending family time at the valley. But it has made life tough for the locals. There is no sign of sun yet, and weather department forecasts more rains and snow in the coming days.

