Certain regions of Jammu and Kashmir received the first snowfall of the season. The Pirpanjal mountain range was covered in a white carpet on Monday morning. Pictures of the valley being shared on social media platforms show a mesmerising view of the region. With it being the first snowfall of the season, people have taken to social media platforms sharing pictures and videos of locals enjoying the nature's beauty. As the photos were being shared widely, people said that they wished they could also enjoy the snow. Snowfall in hill stations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are expected to revive tourism which had been affected by coronavirus pandemic. Manali, Shimla, Kufri Get Season's First Snowfall.

As heavy snowfall continued, the Mughal road in Jammu was closed. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has also been shut due to snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel area. In some places as the snow heaped up, the roads have become unsafe for vehicular traffic. Some roads were closed as a precautionary measured to thwart any unfortunate incidents. In the Peer Ki Gali area, the road usually remains closed for winter due to heavy snowfall. Kashmir Sees First Snowfall of Winter Season 2020, See Beautiful Pictures of the Valley Drenched in a Carpet of Snow.

A Stunning White Carpet!

نرۍ نرۍ واوره وریږي سکاره بليږي د نغري غاړې له راشه#snowfall pic.twitter.com/ESklPcIBq7 — Areeba Khattak (@AreebaKhattak2) November 16, 2020

When Nature Dressed In Its Best Clothes!

That View From Home!

Straight Out of a Movie!

Let's Pack Our Bags!

Look at Those Roses!

Meanwhile, the meteorological department had predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in the high altitude areas and rains in the plains in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Monday. Pirpanjal range is a group of mountains in lesser Himalayas. It is the largest range in the region with an elevation of 1,400 metres to 4,100 metres. On Monday, places like Kurfi, Manali and Shimla also received their first snowfall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).