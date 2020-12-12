Srinagar on Saturday saw snowfall covering the valley beautifully in a white carpet. The Met Office said that the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall. The valley has also started receiving tourists to witness nature's beauty. People took to social media platforms sharing pictures and videos of snowfall in Kashmir and it looks nothing less than a magical land. An official of the Met department was quoted as saying, "As expected, light to moderate snowfall occurred in plains of the Valley during the night while heavy snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh. There would be an improvement in the overall weather condition from today onwards. No major snowfall is expected till December 20 during which the weather is expected to remain mainly dry."

In some places, national highways and inter-district roads are closed as snow blocked some paths. The meteorological department has predicted wet spell since yesterday till Saturday evening. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is blocked due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel. Landslides and stone are accumulations in several areas.

Snowfall in Kashmir!

Doesn't It Look Magical!

season's first snow in bhaderwah be like the sheet of milk cover entire land #snowfall #SecretInvasion #Artof2020 pic.twitter.com/i3ML9in0dl — Arjun kotwal (@Arjunkotwal92) December 12, 2020

Right Out of a Painting!

Srinagar city received first snowfall of this winter season on Saturday. Other parts of Kashmir valley also received fresh bout of snowfall. #snowfall #Kashmir @UmarGanie1 @KashPhotoClub pic.twitter.com/PRVlD9EGlt — isuhailhameed (@isuhailhameed) December 12, 2020

What a Beautiful House!

That's what India doesn't want to destroy our Beautiful UT, Kashmir Kashmir is a mini Switzerland of our country and we INDIANS never want to lose to Kashmir. "KASHMIR IS UTMOST UT OF INDIA" #Kashmir#snowfall #kashmirlove pic.twitter.com/dMMljt3Ngp — The Kingdom Of Humanity (@KingdomHumanity) December 12, 2020

Nature in the Most Beautiful Form:

That's a Great Shot!

The Beauty of Snowfall!

Branches Covered in Snow Are the Best!

Beautiful view after Fresh snowfall in Valley Photos by @Aimen_Kashmiri#snowfall pic.twitter.com/3l9SykUOht — Muhammad Talha Nadeem (@TalhaNadeem111) December 12, 2020

Gulmarg famous ski resort Gulmarg has more than 4 feet snow accumulated and tourism department has started snow sports activities in Gulmarg to boost the winter tourism. The hills of Kashmir had already received two spells of heavy snowfall.

The minimum temperature was minus 0.6 degree Celsius in Srinagar, minus 0.9 in Pahalgam and minus 4 in Gulmarg on Saturday. Jammu city was 10.3, Katra 8.6, Batote minus 0.7, Bannihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 which was the night’s lowest temperatures. Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 6.1, Kargil minus 3 and Drass minus 6.3 as the minimum temperature on Saturday.

