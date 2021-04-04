Ever since Shane Byrne's "sexual assault" video has resurfaced, netizens have been infuriated about the fact that the superbike champion got away with the act for so many years. He was paid in full and the subject wasn't even raised until right now when he has been facing flak from all around the internet. If you haven't watched the video, Kent superbike champion Shane Byrne was seen "sexually assaulting" a podium model in the name of celebration and the shocking video has netizens infuriated. However, Byrne recently came out with an apology video but it doesn't seem to be putting out the fire like he may have thought.

In the video, he can be seen celebrating by shaking a bottle of champagne and then aiming the spray up a podium model's skirt. Ever since the video from the winner's podium has emerged, the six-times champion has found himself in hot water. The video was shot in 2013 but has recently resurfaced on social media with people calling it "sexual assault" and demanding justice by the model who has been a victim from the past 8 years.

Kent Superbike Champion Shane Byrne Spraying Champagne up a Podium Model's Skirt

CW: sx assault . . . . . . . This 2013 video shows British motorbike racer Shane Shakey Byrne @67Shakey sexually assaulting one of the podium models & the only thing the man behind him did was give him a high five. He faced no charges & lost no money. Literally zero consequences. https://t.co/vuckxxAG1S — Thee Lady Doctor Says | تقول الطبيبة (@LadyDoctorSays) April 4, 2021

Byrne took to Instagram last night to apologise for his behaviour and said: "I realise I ought to have made this apology earlier, not doing so has been completely wrong. I am aware of a video clip from 2013 that is currently being shared and reacted to across all social media platforms and I would like to sincerely apologise to the lady and the other women on the podium that day. My behaviour was completely inappropriate and unacceptable in every way. It is a moment I hugely regret and I am deeply sorry to the lady, my fans and to anyone else offended by my actions."

Shane Byrne's apology video:

Byrne is known as Shakey to his fans, suffered serious injuries involving multiple fractures to his upper body after crashing during a test at Snetterton Circuit in May when placed third in the championship.

