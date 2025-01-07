Mumbai, January 7: On Monday, January 7, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he would resign as leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister as soon as a new candidate is found for the post. Trudeau further said that he had spoken to the Liberal Party President to start looking for a new Prime Ministerial candidate. After announcing his decision to step down as Canada's PM, Trudeau also said that the Canadian Parliament would be suspended until March 24. "I intend to resign as party leader and as Prime Minister after the party choses next leader. If I have to fight internal battles I can't be a good candidate," he added.

Trudeau clarified that he would not put forth his candidature as a potential Prime Minister. The new party leader of the Liberal Party is expected to be chosen in March. This selected leader will guide the Liberal Party in the upcoming general elections in Canada. While the deadline to elect a new leader of the Liberal Party is drawing close, let's take a look at some of the leading candidates who are in the race to replace Justin Trudeau. Donald Trump Calls for Canada To Merge With US After Justin Trudeau’s Resignation, Says ‘Many Love Being the 51st State’.

Chrystia Freeland

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is among the list of frontrunners to replace Justin Trudeau as the leader of the Liberal Party and become Canada's new Prime Minister. A former journalist, Chrystia Freeland, resigned from her position in December 2024, a move that surprised many in Canada. Besides being Canada's Deputy PM, Chrystia Freeland also served as Finance Minister and was critical of Justin Trudeau's increased spending plans in her resignation letter. A central figure in the Liberal Party since 2013, Freeland has played a critical role in trade and economic policies.

Anita Anand

Indian-origin MP Anita Indira Anand is also touted to be among the leading candidates list to replace Justin Trudeau. The 57-year-old Oxford-educated academic has held several high-profile roles in Trudeau's cabinet. These included the Minister of Defence, Public Services and Procurement, and the President of the Treasury Board. At present, she is serving as the Transport Minister. Anita Anand is widely known for her leadership during Canada's aid to Ukraine amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. Anand, who was elected as an MP in 2019, was born to a Tamil father and a Punjabi mother. Canada: Justin Trudeau Prorogues Parliament Until March 24, Here’s What That Means.

Melanie Joly

Melanie Joly, the current Foreign Minister and a trusted ally of Justin Trudeau, is also among the frontrunners to become Canada's new Prime Minister. Joly, who has been a significant figure in Trudeau's cabinet since 2021, has shown strong leadership during international crises, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and the evacuation of Canadian citizens. An Oxford graduate and a lawyer, Joly acknowledged that Justin Trudeau personally encouraged her to enter politics.

Mark Carney

A Harvard graduate and former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, Mark Carney has also emerged as a potential successor to Justin Trudeau. Although Mark has not held any public office, he has advised Trudeau on economic matters and climate policies. It must be noted that his advocacy for the federal carbon tax made him a divisive figure among the conservatives.

Francois-Philippe Champagne

A seasoned cabinet minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, is currently serving as Minister for Innovation, Science, and Industry. He has also held various cabinet roles since entering politics in 2015. The 54-year-old Liberal leader has been part of Justin Trudeau's key economic team. He also has a background in international trade and foreign affairs. Before making a foray into politics, Champagne held a senior role at ABB Group, a multinational automation company. Justin Trudeau Steps Down as Liberal Party Leader, to Resign as Canada PM After New Prime Minister Chosen.

George Chahal

Besides Anita Anand, another Indian-origin MP who is also on the potential list to replace Justin Trudeau is George Chahal. An MP from Alberta, Chahal is an advocate and a community leader. He has also served on various committees as the Calgary City Councillor for Ward 5 and is also the Chair of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and the Chair of the Sikh Caucus. Said to be critical of Trudeau, Chahal will be ruled out of the PM race if he is elected as the interim leader.

A few other names who are among the list of contenders to replace Trudeau include Dominic LeBlanc, a senior Liberal cabinet minister and Christy Clark, who has expressed her interest in leading the Liberal party after Trudeau.

