Palakkad, June 10: The people in Kerala's Palakkad district were shocked after an unusual story of a couple from Ayilur village made headlines. The 34-year-old Rahman hid 28-year-old Sajitha in his home for 10 years without letting other family members know about her. Yes, you heard it right, the others had no clue about Sajitha living in a small room. 'Not for Courts to Judge Couple's Decision to Stay in Live-in Relationship', Says Court.

The whole scenario came to light after Rahman went missing from his home three months ago and on Tuesday, June 8, his brother spotted him in a nearby village. When cops held Rahman, he told them the story, The New Indian Express reported. The couple were produced before a local court but were released as Sajitha said that they wanted to live together.

Kerala Man Hides His Lover in a Room for 10 Years:

Rahman and Sajitha, who were neighbours, fell in love. The couple decided to get married but their families opposed it. Hence, Sajitha left her house on February 2, 2010.

Sajitha's family filed a missing complaint 10 years ago and the cops had questioned Rahman and others. But Rahman behaved normally and did not come under detailed probe.

Rahman, who is an electrician, also kept his room locked and didn't allow anyone to enter. He also started having food inside his room. When he was inside the room, he used to play television loudly. Sajitha was provided earphones to watch TV when she was alone.

Since the room had no bathroom, Sajitha used to go out during the night to use the toilet through the window. Meanwhile, the cops have closed both the missing cases.

