Leap Day 2020 Google Doodle: Search Engine Marks February 29 With Special Imagery

Leap day 2020 Google doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

The year of 2020 is a leap year and on leap day, February 29, search engine Google has made a special doodle to mark the day. A leap day is observed because the Earth's period of orbital revolution around the Sun takes approximately six hours longer than 365 whole days. So the leap day is added in several solar calendars (which are based on Earth's revolution around the sun). There are 366 days in a leap year, the added day is February 29. Leap day is added to the years which are divisble by 4. So the last leap year was 2016 and the next one would be 2024. On Leap Day 2020, the search engine made a doodle. Happy Leap Day Birthday Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images and Quotes to Send Those Who Are Born on February 29.

Google search is known for honouring significant events, festivals, personalities and achievements on its homepage. They make a carricature or a small video to pay a tribute to imminent personalities. For leap day 2020 doodle, they have incorporated the date 29 in their logo, with '29' standing out, larger than the other letters. Leap Year 2020 Superstitions: Beliefs From Around The World! What To Do On February 29 For Good Luck.

A complete revolution of Earth around the Sun takes approximately 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds ( 365 days and 6 hours, or 365.25 days). So every four years, an extra 23 hours, 15 minutes, and 4 seconds are accumulated. So an extra calendar day is added to align it with other calendars. The set leap day was introduced in Rome as a part of the Julian reform in the 1st century BC. Since the day comes, once in four years, those born on this day are considered special.