Happy Leap Day Birthday Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images and Quotes to Send Those Who Are Born on February 29

Happy Leap Day 2020 everyone! And also to those celebrating their birthday after a gap of three years. The year of 2020 is a leap year and it is the most exciting bit for those who were born on February 29. While we all revel in birthday celebrations each year, those born on leap day have to do away with celebrating on another date or just not celebrating at all. So for those born on this date, we have got a collection of special birthday wishes and messages. You can send across these special birthday wishes, images and cake photos to make them feel special.

We all eagerly wait for our birthdays right? The idea of celebrations may differ but it is a special occasion. If you know someone lucky, or should we say unlucky, who celebrates their birthday today ie February 29 we give you a collection of Birthday wishes and messages to send them. Being born on a leap day indeed makes them special and so a birthday wish also needs to be extra special. After all, their birthday arrives after a long wait. So here's a collection of Happy Leap Year Birthday wishes, messages, GIFs, SMS and greetings which you can send to those born on February 29.

Message reads: “On this special day which arrives after a long wait, I am sending you warm wishes for it is your birthday. Happy Leap Year Birthday to you.”

Message reads: “Time might forget your birthday but we will always remember it because you are very special to us. Warm wishes on your Leap Year Birthday.”

Message reads: “Born on February 29th makes you special in every sense. With lots of love, sending you warm wishes on your Leap Year Birthday Leap Year Birthday.”

Message reads: “That one good thing on which you should be proud of is your age because you are born on February 29th. Wishing a very Happy Leap Year Birthday to you.”

Message reads:“The best thing about having a Leap Year Birthday is that though you are growing up but you are not ageing.”

Happy Birthday GIFs

We hope the above collection of happy leap year birthday wishes help you to send across the best greetings and messages to your loved one. Send these images and messages and make them feel special. If you are the one celebrating a leap year birthday, we wish you a very Happy Birthday!