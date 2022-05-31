Gun violence among rappers is nothing new and the latest shooting of Punjabi rapper-singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala is only a testimony to the fact that the hip-hop community at large has had a long history where artists have been murdered in broad daylight.

Any violence that results in fatality happens when people instead of settling disagreements with a good old fashioned fistfight or debate decide to callously pull out a weapon and pull the trigger like it's a game of 'Grand Theft Auto'.

The first-ever hip-hop artist to be murdered is believed to be Scott La Rock in the year 1987, who was a founding member of the East Coast hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions. Just last year, at least 20 rappers had been fatally shot and some of them had even been internationally celebrated artists. So, let's have a look at some famous rappers who have been shot dead.

Sidhu Moose Wala

Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district, Punjab by unidentified people. He was travelling in his jeep when the incident happened, the responsibility of which has reportedly been claimed by Canada based gangster Goldy Brar. He was 28 and multiple rounds were fired at him.

Tupac Shakur

Tupac was shot dead at age 25 in 1996 during an ambush when his vehicle was at a red light signal. The rapper was shot 4 times by the assailants and he later succumbed to his wounds.

Young Dolph

He died in a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee on November 17, 2021, at the age of 36 while picking up cookies for his mother from a bakery he frequently visited whenever he was in his hometown. Reportedly, it was later revealed in an autopsy that he was shot 22 times.

Notorious B.I.G

Biggie was shot in 1997 when an assailant opened fire on the rapper while his car was at a red light. His autopsy, which was reportedly released 15 years after his death, showed that only the final shot was fatal.

XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion was murdered when he was shot near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018, at age 20. The attackers had fled the scene in an SUV after stealing his bag containing money. Four of them were later arrested.