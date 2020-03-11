Loggerhead Turtle Yoshi Travels 37,000 Kms From South Africa to Australia After Being Released From Captivity of 20 Years

Yoshi turtle (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A loggerhead turtle named Yoshi who was rehabilitated and let out in the wild is now exciting scientists with her journey halfway around the world! Yoshi has travelled from South Africa to Australia, almost 37,000 kilometres in the last two years. Scientists believe she may be wanting to go to her original hatching site to breed and nest. Yoshi has had an incredible journey from a Cape Town Aquarium to now reaching Western Australia's Pilbara coastline. Surprisingly, she was in captivity for almost 20 years. Maharashtra: Tiger Walks 1,300 Kms in 5 Months to Find a Mate and Prey, Making it The 'Longest Walk Ever'.

Yoshi spent her first year swimming up the west coast of Africa, to Angola, before turning around and returning to Cape Town. Then she headed across the Indian Ocean for Australia. It is now believed that Yoshi may have come from the loggerhead population of Australia and is returning back there. This turtle was found with a damaged shell by a Japanese fishing boat. At Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium the little turtle made a place into everybody's hearts as Yoshi. She settled in quickly here and the aquarium stuff also learnt a lot about caring for injured turtles after tending to Yoshi. Soon they rescued more such injured turtles and released them into the sea. Injured Wild Eastern Box Turtle at Maryland Zoo Gets Custom-Made Wheelchair Made of Legos; Watch Video.

With the success of a rehabilitation program, they decided whether Yoshi should be let out in the ocean too. Aquarium chief executive Maryke Musson told in a report to ABC News, "She was coming to an age when she was probably sexually mature and we were wondering whether she would actually adjust back to life in the wild." The aquarium then began the 180 kg turtle for a life in the wild, while included feeding on a target, swimming great lengths for treats etc. After continuous training for 18 months, she was released into the ocean in December 2017 with a farewell party.

Here's The Pic of Yoshi's Journey Into the Ocean:

Incredible journey of a loggerhead turtle to locate its home. This is Yoshi & she just traveled 37000 kms from Africa to Australia probably to find here nesting grounds. Also incredible to observe how these creatures move to such a length & why we need to protect nesting grounds. pic.twitter.com/P9Fqb2j0wF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 11, 2020

Sabrina Fossette, a research scientist who has been working and tracking Yoshi's journey is very excited with her progress. "This turtle spent 20 years in captivity and still, you put her in the water and she suddenly remembers she probably has something to do on the other side of the ocean and just starts crossing it," she said. Yoshi is right now very near to the coast. She is right now late for the nesting season, but would really need some rest after swimming halfway through the world. "We are incredibly proud of what she's done and what she's achieved thus far," said Ms Musson of the aquarium. Yoshi has definitely made everyone proud with her journey.