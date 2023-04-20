We live in a fairly inclusive time, or many would want to believe it. However, when a luxury lingerie brand - Honey Birdette - chose to sign non-binary model Jake Dupree as the model for their new bra ad, the internet could not keep calm. Jake DuPree is a biological male who identifies as non-binary and donned a ruby red 3-piece set and complemented it with some body chains in the ad poster. From Porn Star Brandi Love to conservatives, everyone was quick to criticize this ad and call for a ban on the brand. But what the brand did next has left everyone impressed. Here’s everything you need to know about this controversy and what has happened since. Gender Identity Goes Beyond Male and Female: 33 Gender Terms and Their Meanings That You Probably Didn’t Know Of!

The Ad Drop

The luxury lingerie brand, which has been a popular choice for many, dropped its collaboration with Jake DuPree on their Instagram with a simple call out to the lingerie set donned by Jake. “Red curtain moment! @jakedupree stars in the RUBY 3 piece set” - the initial campaign read. However, when the hate and boycott calls started pouring in, Honey Birdette was quick to respond. Instead of giving in to the hate and criticism (like so many brands have in recent times), Honey Birdette - showed their support for the LGBTQAI+ community and stood strong for their cause.

The Internet’s Reaction

While the comments on the original brand post have been turned off, the post has gone viral across social media, with many people talking about the brand and their latest ad and giving their own reactions to it. Some conservatives were quick to highlight that Honey Birdette’s brand tagline had been “By Women, For Women.” by sharing screenshots and calling out the brand’s alleged hypocrisy. However, the brand quickly changed its tagline from “By Women, For Women” to “A luxury brand for all.”

While the hate from the conservatives was as anyone would have expected, porn star Brandi Love took to her Twitter to express displeasure about the brand’s move.

While the fairly precedent hate towards this Australian brand continues, it is refreshing to see the brand know why they took the stand initially and stand by it. And Jake DuPree has been showered with a lot of love and support by allies as they continue to conquer various other challenges in life.

