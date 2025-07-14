International Non-Binary People's Day is an annual event that is observed around the world on July 14. This day is dedicated to celebrating and raising awareness about non-binary individuals and their experiences. International Non-Binary People's Day is aimed at raising awareness and organising around the issues faced by non-binary people around the world. International Non-Binary People's Day 2025 falls on Monday, July 14. What Does It Mean To Be a Responsible LGBTQ+ Ally?

Non-binary people or genderqueer gender identities are those that are outside the male/female gender binary. Non-binary identities often fall under the transgender umbrella since non-binary people typically identify with a gender that is different from the sex assigned to them at birth. In this article, let’s know more about International Non-Binary People's Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. LGBTQ+ Quotes For Pride Month 2025 To Celebrate Love, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion.

International Non-Binary People's Day 2025 Date

International Non-Binary People's Day 2025 falls on Monday, July 14.

International Non-Binary People's Day History

International Non-Binary People's Day was first celebrated in 2012. This annual event was started by Katje van Loon. The date was chosen for being precisely midway between International Women's Day and International Men's Day.

International Non-Binary People's Day Significance

International Non-Binary People's Day is an important global event that highlights the presence and contributions of non-binary people in all areas of life. The annual event also aims to educate people around the world about non-binary identities and the challenges non-binary individuals face globally. Apart from this annual event, the Non-Binary Awareness Week is the week that starts on the Monday preceding International Non-Binary People's Day on July 14. This is an LGBTQ+ awareness period dedicated to non-binary people.

