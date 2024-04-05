Mumbai, April 5: Imagine travelling from Manali to Kanyakumari. With advanced transportation and technology, it seems quite easy, right? Now, add a little twist to it. Imagine you have to use only a skateboard as a means of transportation, difficult? Well, a boy has done it within 100 days. In an extraordinary display of endurance and passion, professional skateboarder Ritik Kratzel has completed a remarkable journey across India. Starting from the picturesque town of Manali, Kratzel embarked on a 100-day skateboarding adventure, culminating in the southern tip of the country at Kanyakumari.

Kratzel documented his unique expedition on Instagram, sharing the highs and lows he faced. His followers were treated to regular updates, including videos capturing his travels' essence. Challenges such as malfunctioning Google Maps and treacherous foggy conditions did not deter him; instead, they added to the authenticity of his experience. Billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani Travels in Mumbai AC Local Train to Save Time, Beat Traffic (Watch Video).

Manali to Kanyakumari on Skates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritik Kratzel (@ritikkratzel)

The skateboarder's journey began on January 7, 2024, with an Instagram post that marked the start of his ambitious endeavour. “Episode 1 · Pilot (Kullu) Manali to Kanyakumari on Skateboard in 100 days Hello everyone. Welcome to my 100 day skate journey. I have started from a small beautiful town Manali to Kanyakumari on my skateboard. And this is the day 1, the day it all started. Thanks, ” Kratzel posted.

His followers rallied behind him, offering support and admiration for his determination. One user said, “Dude when I met you, I thought this journey was tough, which is actually true but it ain’t as tough as your zeal to conquer it. Kudos to you Ritik bhai, you’ve inspired me and others.” Another added, “Absolutely great❤️, no bullshit, no showoff. Simple Decathlon Board, no stereotype for Mall grabbing, no “drippy” clothes. Hats off, very few people are on the internet like you.” Cross-Border Love Story: South Korean Woman Kim Boh-Nee Travels to India To Meet Her Boyfriend Sukhjeet Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

On April 1, Kratzel concluded his journey and reached Kanyakumari. He shared another Instagram video and wrote, “Manali To Kanyakumari Skate Journey comes to an end. Thank you, everyone, for sticking around with me. It wouldn’t have been possible without all of you. And thank you for watching.”

