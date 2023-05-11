Mumbai, May 11: A significant high street bank in the UK has been implicated in a sexism scandal following claims that male employees were using group conversations to rate female customers. Metro Bank executives are looking into allegations of sexist behaviour in a WhatsApp group at an Essex branch.

It's believed that a woman contacted a local newspaper and claimed to be friends with a bank employee. According to the woman, some employees had been comparing women to various kinds of bank accounts. London's Metropolitan Police is a Breeding Ground for Racism, Sexism and Homophobia.

The woman explained: “I have a friend who told me about it and he thought it was quite funny.”

The woman said that she came to know about it via a friend of hers who works at the concerned branch. Her friend had told her about a Whatsapp group where the male employees would text each other whenever a woman customer enters inside the bank.

She explained how her friend thought that it was ‘quite funny’ and that this has been going on for nearly a year.

In a recent statement followed by the serious allegations, the bank has said that it will launch a probe into the matter not stand for any sexist behavior in the organisation.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Metro Bank said that the organisation runs on cultural diversity, and respect for all persons.

The bank said it has taken the allegations of inappropriate conduct by some of their employees very seriously and will not tolerate the disrespecting behaviour. CNN Fires Don Lemon After He Came Under Fire Over 'Sexist' Comments, Anchor Says 'Stunned'.

“We are looking into the allegations and will take any appropriate action as required”, he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).