According to reports, CNN has fired star news anchor Don Lemon. Reportedly, Don Lemon confirmed the news by saying that the Cable television network CNN fired him. Lemon said that he was "stunned" by CNN's decision as he was not directly informed about his termination by the network. As per reports, the star anchor had recently come under fire for his comments which were widely perceived to be sexist. Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News in Wake of Dominion Defamation Settlement, Network Confirms.

CNN Fires Don Lemon

BREAKING: CNN has fired Don Lemon — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 24, 2023

Don Lemon Issues Statement After Being Fired

