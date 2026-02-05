Chandrika Dixit, the social media personality popularly known as the “Vada Pav Girl”, has found herself at the center of a volatile public dispute with her husband, Yugam Gera. The conflict, which began with allegations of infidelity, has rapidly escalated into a digital battle over brand ownership and personal identity, leaving the public divided on whether the fallout is a genuine crisis or a calculated publicity stunt. Chandrika Dixit Aka Vada Pav Girl Accuses Husband of Cheating, Shares Video on Instagram.

The controversy began on February 2, 2026 when Dixit posted an emotional video to her Instagram handle. In the clip, a visibly distressed Dixit accused Gera of a long-term extramarital affair, claiming she had been "tolerating" the situation for two months while balancing her business and childcare responsibilities. She supported her claims by sharing screenshots of private chats and photographs of Gera with another woman.

Yugam Gera responded shortly after with a video of his own. While he admitted to making a "mistake," he downplayed the severity of the situation and issued a sharp warning, claiming he possessed "evidence" against Dixit. Furthermore, Gera asserted authority over her professional identity, stating that her success and the shop she runs were "only possible" because of him. Silvercity Multiplex Owner Suyash Agrawal Allegedly Thrashes Wife in Dehradun, Video Surfaces.

The timing and nature of the public outburst have sparked significant skepticism. On platforms like Reddit and Instagram, many users have labeled the incident a "scripted drama" designed to boost engagement. Critics point to Dixit’s history of viral conflicts ranging from public altercations with local authorities to her controversial stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a reason for their doubt. The emergence of a separate viral video showing Dixit in a hijab has only added to the confusion, leading some to speculate that the entire narrative is part of a coordinated campaign for a future media project.

A core element of the dispute is the battle over the "Vada Pav Girl" persona. Gera’s claim that he "made" Dixit’s brand highlights a growing trend in the influencer industry where personal relationships and business ownership become indistinguishably blurred. Gera has reportedly regained control over Dixit’s primary social media accounts and the physical shop, framing the move as a reclamation of his investment. This development has raised questions among legal and digital experts regarding the ownership of intellectual property within a marriage when one partner serves as the face and the other as the behind-the-scenes operator. Chandrika Dixit Meets Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Vada Pav’ Girl Clicks Pics With Big B on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ S16 Set.

Despite the skepticism, the personal toll of the dispute remains a concern for supporters. Dixit has expressed that the emotional strain has made it nearly impossible for her to function or continue her work. Meanwhile, observers have raised concerns about the long-term impact on the couple’s young son, Rudra, as the intimate details of his parents' marriage are archived permanently on the internet. As of February 5, neither party has confirmed the involvement of legal counsel or filed for formal separation, leaving the "trial by social media" to continue in the public eye.

