It’s that day again! Monday starts creeping in slyly on Sunday evening itself as we all sulk to return back to a routine. No matter, how many Mondays you curse and feel lazy about, the annoying feeling does not leave us. But there is something to make Monday better for you, what better than memes? Most of us, love scrolling and relating to memes in whatever time we squeeze in every day amidst work. So here are some Monday memes to comfort your start to the new week. Monday Funny Memes and Jokes Will Motivate and Help Cure Your Monday Morning Blues With a Few Laughs.

Funny memes and jokes on Monday morning are very common and keep trending from Sunday night itself. It has almost become a norm for netizens to express their disappointment for Monday via some funny jokes and share the supposed motivation with their friends or colleagues. If you are on your way to work, here are some of the best Monday morning memes to save and share with your workmates.

Best Monday Memes:

Let The Search Begin

Are you this lucky?

When it's Monday but your boss is on leave 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2bSIePTZKy — Zee Studios South (@zeestudiossouth) February 20, 2023

Just Get Over Already

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella says (@bella__says)

Lord Give Me The Strength

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jumpingMinds | Community for Mental Wellbeing (@jumpingminds.ai)

Monday Vibes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chai Sutta Bar Ulhasnagar (@csb_ulhasnagar)

It’s almost amusing yet comforting how people on the internet come together to share their hate for Mondays, week after week. It is probably these jokes themselves that get us through the start and end of the day. so what are you waiting for, share these Monday funny memes with your friends and wish them a great start to the week. Happy Monday, should we say?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2023 06:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).