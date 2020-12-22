You know of the big brand items can sometimes be unnecessarily expensive. But again, you know these luxury brand names sell themselves. However, oftentimes than not some brands like Gucci & Moschino get trolled for taking unnecessary advantage of this name they have made. There have been times when in the name of "style" or "fashion", these biggies have sold people stuff that doesn't even cost half the price they are sold at. And that is not it, such "ordinary" products, in fact, are cringey and tackey, something one would never want to receive even for free if it weren't for the big brand names. Well, let's show you some items like that so you believe us!

Gucci’s ‘Distressed’ Ripped Stockings for Rs 14,000

They are so NOT something that you want! Gucci’s "distressed" ripped stockings had recently gone viral and were seriously "ripping" us off and we weren't even surprised because... GUCCI after all! It looks like a normal pair of stockings right before being thrown into the trash with long runs on them. Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Gucci Gloves for Over 30k

Here's Gucci again! Netizens shared some seriously hilarious memes and jokes after this new pair of black gloves by Gucci took social media by storm. These meshed black gloves by Gucci were being sold for €430 gloves. Check out"

gucci gloves pic.twitter.com/0e7GsFNOde — fan outfits account (@badestoutfit) October 5, 2019

Gucci's Fall 2020 Collection Pair of Jeans With Grass Stains

These are legit pants with stains around the knee sold for USD 1200! We were REALLY okay with normally distressed denim BUT this luxury brand thought it would be okay to sell us this denim that costs about Rs 88,000 per pair with *deep breaths* grass stains around the knee area in its fall/winter 2020 collection. Check out:

The Gucci brand has released a new pair of $800 denim pants that come grassed-stained. What are your thoughts? 🤔👖 pic.twitter.com/av6O3oHldl — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 21, 2020

Gucci’s ‘Upside-Down’ Sunglasses

Gucci once again grabbed the eyeballs after it introduced its ‘upside-down’ sunglasses for 470 euros and TBH at this point we're not even surprised. IT'S GUCCI! Check out:

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

Moschino’s ‘Croissant’ & ‘Baguette’ Shaped Clutches

Moschino released its bakery bags and we got to see "croissant" and "baguette," shaped clutches and while they looked cute, too realistic but cute, however, it was the exorbitant price that has us SHOCKED! They were being sold at 758 euros and 429 euros, each. Check out:

£758 to look like you’re holding a subway🤣🤣 is this a joke pic.twitter.com/9Fvk7Y4rIf — LEILA (@omgitsleilaa) December 4, 2020

Well, we have no more energy left for these kinds of overly-priced items in 2021. We'd rather stay at home looking homeless for free. LOL. But yeah, we are totally in for the LOLs. Keep 'em coming!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).