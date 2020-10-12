Fashion can go to any extent. At times you just never realise that a stained cloth can even create some major outfit moments. Brands have often come up with quirky ideas to evolve what we understand the concept of fashion so far. But if you are paying thousands of rupees on a clothing piece, it should at least look that expensive, which is why people are so confused when Ralph Lauren introduced a paint-splattered overall, and it costs you more than $800 (INR 58,724). The overall features dirt and paint smeared intensely on the knees. With an eye-watering price tag, the attire looks like you would wear it to decorate the spare room. The appearance and its price tag have baffled netizens, and people are now mocking the idea of selling such an expensive outfit that is covered in paint stains.

The blue denim boiler suit has splatters of paint, all over it, as well as dirty marks on the knees. It looks just like a painter or decorator would get from kneeling down during a hard day’s graft. The only hint fashion is the glint of a gold zip at the front that keeps the whole thing together. “Made from Japanese cotton satin with the reverse side facing out. Utility pockets. Allover paint splatters,” reads the product description on the Ralph Lauren website.

Here's the Pic:

This lovely piece is available from @RalphLauren for just £620. I'll do it for you for £50... pic.twitter.com/DtbRmmKOi6 — Penny James (@pennyjamesTV) October 8, 2020

The look and top dollar price have surely baffled netizens. Users are mocking the luxury American label for selling it at such a premium price. Check out the hilarious reactions on the outfit below.

Netizens Are Baffled!

If you fancy a laugh just know Ralph Lauren are selling an overall with paint splatter for £620 😂 pic.twitter.com/h6fdwCJewO — Jay (@warmyourhome) October 8, 2020

People Are Mocking the Brand

Ralph Lauren sells paint-splattered coveralls for $699. The power of brand. And the lesson on human stupidity. pic.twitter.com/8Q4kDUdL9o — Remedy Monk 💰 (@RemedyMonk) October 9, 2020

Totally

😲WTF! I MADE ONE EARLIER FOR NOTHING! TAKE SOME OLD OVERALLS; WASH; DRY; SPLATTER WITH DIFFERENT COLOURS. DRY; THEN WASH AND DRY AGAIN FOR THE PERFECT EFFECT. NOW WEAR IT! OR NOT? YOUR MOVE! Ralph Lauren selling paint-splattered overalls for £620 https://t.co/lxt7WLOPj9 — Ava Van Hollander - Humanitarian Socialist Party (@HumanitarianSP) October 8, 2020

It is definitely not the first time that a luxury label tried to sell clothes that have been intentionally made to look dirty and in return received quite a criticism. Gucci in September introduced a grass “stain effect” for 850 euros as part of its new autumn/ winter 2020 collection for men. So, if you happen to love the paint or decorator aesthetic or even Gucci’s ‘stain effect,’ these outfits could be yours. Ralph Lauren is not even charging a delivery price for its paint-splattered overalls because it costs more than USD 82 (INR 6,000 approx). Quite a deal!

