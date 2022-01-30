National Croissant Day was first celebrated somewhere between 2001 and 2005. Since then, it is celebrated every year on January 30. And as we celebrate National Croissant Day 2022 in the United States on Sunday, let's learn a little bit about its origin as well as an easy recipe to make it perfectly at home.

A croissant was originated in the tenth century by kipfel an Austrian yeast bread roll that’s baked. At that time, it wasn’t as flaky as it is today. Later, in France, further changes were made to this bread roll. They gave it a proper shape, made it flakier and tender. As you celebrate National Croissant Day 2022, we at LatestLY have given out the easiest recipe for you to make a perfect one at your home. Dharmendra Having a Croissant for the Very First Time Is All Sorts of Adorable!

How To Make a Perfect Croissant at Home? Watch Easy Recipe Video

Though croissants were originated in Austria, but are mostly associated with France. It looks more like a puff pastry. The dough is layered with butter, rolled and folded several times in succession, then rolled into a thin sheet in a technique called laminating. In Austrian, Italian and French bakeries and patisseries, croissants have been a staple. They are a common breakfast in many European countries. People all over the world enjoy this croissant in different flavours. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Hilarious Expression While Gorging on a Croissant is Unmissable!

Croissants are available in different flavours. It can be flavoured with dried fruits such as sultanas and raisins, or other fruits like apples. They can also be made with sweet or savoury stuffing. Many people enjoy having chocolate stuffed croissants as well. In the United States, warm croissants may be filled with ham and cheese, or feta cheese and spinach. You can also pair it up with a warm cup of coffee to make it a perfect breakfast. Enjoy your favourite variation of croissant at home as you celebrate National Croissant Day. Wishing everyone Happy National Croissant Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2022 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).