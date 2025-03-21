A humorous slip-up of the word ‘croissant’ being pronounced as ‘Prashant’ in an Instagram reel has gone viral, igniting a wave of playful marketing campaigns from well-known brands. The trend began when an Instagram creator mistakenly said ‘croissant’ as ‘Prashant’ in a fun video which quickly caught the attention of viewers, amassing millions of views and sparking widespread laughter across social media. The reel, which has garnered more than 16 million views, shows the digital creator named Ayush humorously attempting to guess various bakery items when he accidentally refers to a croissant as ‘Prashant.’ This blunder quickly sparked a flurry of comments from users, many suggesting that Britannia should adopt the name Prashant for the French pastry. In response, the brand eventually embraced the idea and made it official. Lizards in Summer Funny Memes: Hilarious ‘Chipkali’ Instagram Reels, Viral Meme Templates and Lizard Jokes That Accurately Sum Up How the Little Wall-Climbers Thrive While We Met in the Heat.

Britannia’s ‘Prashant, Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga’ marketing gimmick cleverly capitalises on the viral Prashant croissant trend. Playing off the internet sensation, the brand adopted the humorous mispronunciation of the pastry’s name in a campaign that quickly gained attention. With the catchy tagline, Britannia engaged audiences by blending the humour of the meme with a memorable, lighthearted promotion. This move not only reinforced the playful nature of the trend but also allowed the brand to connect with a wider, younger demographic in a fun and relatable way. Spring 2025 Funny Meme Templates: First Day of Spring Memes, Viral Instagram Reels, Hilarious Jokes and Images To Coax You Out of Hibernation.

Swiggy also took part and shared a reel that embraced the Prashant trend, racking up 6.2 million views. This move highlighted the brand's quick response and ability to tap into viral online moments.

Prasant Croissant Original Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayush Hu Mai (@ishowayuu)

We Love Prashant!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India’s Pop Culture (@indiapopculture)

Prashant ka chakkar hai babu bhaiyaa....

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memebot (@wittymemebot)

Who Is Prashant?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @schoool.memories

Prashant Croissant Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thesoundcommunity (@thesoundcommunity)

Not Instamart Joining The Viral Drill

Guys search Prashant on Instamart, tumhare mein bhi croissant aa raha hai kya? 😭 pic.twitter.com/OvnaULjBw3 — kyayaarpriyaa🤦🏻‍♀️ (@ps__2112) March 21, 2025

Croissant Is Too Middle Class

Prashant bolo Monisha beta, croissant is too middle class. pic.twitter.com/25kZKhNCOs — Sharmaji (@snehasharma_27) March 20, 2025

Prashant Or Croissant?

I never knew we need Prashant instead of croissant 🥐 pic.twitter.com/2VDg8RGo61 — Niyyaa🤍 (@Jisoosification) March 21, 2025

Croissant Becomes Prashant

I can talk English,I can walk English,I can laugh English because English is a very funny language. Croissant becomes Prashant and Prashant becomes Sushant because their ears are very narrow. Bhai bolna kya chahte ho...Croissant ya Prashant😅😅 pic.twitter.com/3bXwzH8g2T — Dhanashree Joglekar (@dhanashree0910) March 21, 2025

Swiggy Never Leaves Any Trend

tum prashant bologe, hum croissant samajh lenge 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Hq1knZBEsz — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) March 21, 2025

Britannia And Prashant Croissant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britannia.Prashant (@britannia.croissant)

Prashant Croissant Viral Memes

Wait… I just searched Prashant on @SwiggyInstamart and it legit showed me Croissants 💀😂 Someone else try this and confirm I’m not losing it. 🥐 #croissant #prashant pic.twitter.com/u0gbcMFIuL — Ezaz (@meshedonions) March 20, 2025

Croissant Prashant is just one of many memes that reflect the modern internet's quick wit and its penchant for turning the most mundane or random details into viral, humorous content. Its existence underscores the playful, often nonsensical nature of meme culture, where humour is not always meant to be taken seriously but instead invites people to laugh at the unexpected connections between words, images and personalities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).