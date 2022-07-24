Cousins - they are the first best friends that most of us have and often form a strong bond with from a young age. They are easy to talk to, have a fun and peppy relationship with and are often the first people that help us explore and understand our personalities. To celebrate the strong and unique bond that people share with their cousins, National Cousins Day is celebrated on July 24. In honour of National Cousin’s Day 2022, people are sure to flood social media with Happy Cousins Day memes and jokes, Cousins Day 2022 wishes and greetings, and Cousin’s Day messages, Happy Cousin’s Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. National Cousins Day 2022 Quotes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wishes, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate the Beautiful Bond.

The celebration of Cousin’s Day has been a popular holiday that recognises and celebrates the unique memories and emotions that are brought to life because of the cousins in our lives. National Cousin’s Day celebration is very similar to other celebrations like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Siblings Day, Friendship Day, etc. The emotions, however, are often more fun-oriented as most cousin relationships tend to be that of shared laughter. Any closely-knit cousins will tell you that they are capable of the most straightforward roasts and are bound to be a pandora’s box of inside jokes and stories.

Cousin’s Day offers people an opportunity to revisit all these memories and also make renewed plans to make fresh ones. As we prepare to celebrate Cousin’s Day 2022, here are some Happy Cousin’s Day memes and jokes, Cousin’s Day 2022 wishes and greetings, Cousin’s Day messages, Happy Cousin’s Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your beloved cousins to help them feel special and remind them of all your fun-filled adventures.

this is me and my cousins hanging out together pic.twitter.com/eYGWjPC2zK — kore (@kkukstudio) July 22, 2022

When I see my favourite cousin 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uKKTg6loC2 — LP 🇩🇿 🇵🇸 (@Mahrez_sznn) July 23, 2022

Favourite cousin ki wedding miss hogyi😢😔 pic.twitter.com/22rqtk5EId — जौली  (@blackbindigirl) July 16, 2022

We hope that Cousin’s Day 2022 helps you to revisit this shared bond and reconnect with those who have played a crucial role in your life - your cousins. Happy Cousin’s Day!

