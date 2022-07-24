National Cousins' Day, or just Cousins' Day, is observed every year on July 24. This day recognises the lifelong relationship that grows among cousins. As you celebrate National Cousins Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Happy Cousins' Day 2022 messages, National Cousins Day quotes, Cousins Day 2022 images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loving cousins to wish them on this day. Know Types of Cousins and How To Celebrate the Annual Event Dedicated to These ‘First Friends’.

Cousins are our first friends with whom we grow up since we are infants. Though one gets to meet the cousins occasionally, the first memories are made with cousins after the immediate family. National Cousins Day is one day to cherish all the memories you make with your cousins. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on National Cousins Day 2022.

The history of National Cousins Day is still unknown. The day celebrated cousins of all age groups, whether infants, young ones or adults with kids. The relation between cousins is unique, and you get to share the bond of family and friends in just one relationship. This day is celebrated by cousins together by watching movies or planning get-togethers. Here are messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy National Cousins Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Cousins Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Cousin Day! Thank You So Much For Making My Holidays Memorable and Joyful.

Cousins Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending You Warm Wishes and Lots of Love on The Occasion of Cousins Day. Our Family Says We Are Cousins but Our Hearts Say We Are Best Friends!

Cousins Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Made Us Cousins Because He Knew Our Mothers Could Not Handle Us As Siblings. Happy Cousins Day!

Cousins Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Cousin, I Find You My Second Self. Thanks, A Ton For Making My Life Joyful and Family Functions a Bit Less Boring!

Cousins Day Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Growing Up With You Has Been the Best Thing to Happen! Sharing Every Happy and Low Moment Has Been a Blessing! Happy Cousin’s Day to You.

Even when families don't get time to come together for reunions, cousins try to stay in contact through constant phone calls and messages. Social media platforms have made it easy to keep in touch with all our cousins in different corners of the world. A forward message or simply sending wishes on special occasions has become straightforward in today's world with the help of platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Wishing everyone Happy National Cousins Day 2022!

