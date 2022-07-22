Do you miss the days when the whole family used to reunite at grandpa and grandma's place and spent priceless hours gossiping, playing and enjoying food together! Reminiscing the time when we had our cousins teasing us is something we crave today. As grownups, we often fail to understand the impact of brothers and sisters who live far away from us. But when we look back at our childhood days, it's all about the countless time, frivolity, and get-together full of joy and sharing. To celebrate all the siblings from another mother, a special day known as National Cousins Day is designed that is marked yearly in July. Cousins Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, July 24. At times they may seem your antagonist, but you see, they are the ones who have made family functions a bit less awkward and tolerable. This article will show how you can observe the occasion and different aspects of the National event. Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, SMS, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate National Brother's Day.

Types Of Cousins

Understanding the types of cousins can be a bit tricky. If we classify them into categories, then there are two types of cousins, first and second cousins. The kids of your own parents' siblings are your first cousins. The second cousins will be the kids of your parents' cousin brothers and sisters. WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMS, Sisters Day Greetings and Quotes to Send on August 4.

Cousins Day Significance & Celebration Ideas

The origin of this event is unknown to date, and there are a few theories around it. The fun-filled holiday is marked to greet and shower love on all our distant cousins who were our definition of winter and summer breaks. Cousins Day gives you a chance to meet your childhood ally and laugh at the weirdest things that were not that funny once. Celebrating long-distance cousinship does not always mean your wanderlust gene should be dominant! A message straight from the heart that says how much you miss them and all the good old days is more than enough for the special date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2022 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).