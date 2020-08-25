The spread of coronavirus continues in parts of the world, although it may have reduced fairly in some regions. The French health authorities have raised major concerns after nearly 100 nudists have tested positive for COVID-19 at the nudist resort Cap d'Agde in Montpellier, which is a famous nudist resort in the south of France. Additionally, 50 people have reported falling ill after returning from a holiday in the village. France Reports 2,288 Biggest Spike of COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Since April-End.

As per a report in AFP, the local authority confirmed 38 people tested positive on Monday last week and another 57 added in by Wednesday. More test results are expected in the coming week. The authorities have asked everyone in the village to get tested before they leave the place and go elsewhere. A spokesperson was quoted in a report, "We also ask all the people who wish to come to this naturist village to postpone their arrival." With the new cases, the rates of infection have increased four times than that of nearby communities. The outbreak comes as France on Sunday reported almost 4,900 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours. It is the highest figure since May. Naturism: What Are The Benefits of Nudism? Can it Improve Your Sex Life? Find Out!

Health officials have warned all visitors to this resort to maintain social distancing measures and wear a face mask. The country has made masks compulsory everywhere including indoor spaces since July. The nudist resort has multiple indoor areas, including shops, banks, restaurants, bars and clubs. Although it calls itself a family resort, it is one of the most popular spots for swingers too. During summers, Cap d’Agde welcomes about 35,000 visitors. It is said to be the largest colonies of nudists in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).