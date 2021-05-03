Recreational marijuana is now legal in New York, United States. Adults over the age of 21 years can possess and use marijuana under a legalization bill signed last month. Amid the weed legalization, colleges and universities in the US state are adding cannabis courses to the syllabi to prepare students for jobs in the budding industry. Yes, you read that right. It appears that higher education is taking on a new meaning in NY! According to the latest reports, education institutes are making new syllabi on cannabis, so that students can learn more about the marijuana industry while complying with numerous government regulations.

Last month, after Gov Andrew Cuomo signed the legalization bill, New York became the second-most populous state, after California in the country to legalize recreational marijuana. It is expected to be sold in local stores, sometime next year. According to a report by the New York Post, full-fledged courses on cannabis are planned in the universities and colleges to give students a better understanding of the industry. At present ten different State University of New York System (SUNY) campuses offer courses tied to the marijuana and hemp industries.

SUNY Chancellor James Malatras added that the courses offered to students will increase the chances of students getting new jobs in the emerging marijuana industry. SUNY’s Farmingdale campus is offering a new Cannabis Production and Management Certificate, Morrisville College launched a 15-credit Cannabis Industry minor degree program, Stony Brook U. also offers a biology course called “Cannabis: History, Culture, Science and Medicinal Uses,” New York University’s Stern School Business started a “CannaBusiness,” and more colleges and universities added cannabis in their curriculum, the Post noted in its report.

New York is the 15th state in the US, along with Washington D.C. to legalize marijuana for recreational use. It is legal to smoke marijuana anywhere in public wherever tobacco smoking is allowed but not inside cars, schools, or workplaces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2021 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).