New York Lawmakers Have Passed The Bill Legalising Marijuana Use for Adults:

New York lawmakers passed a bill legalising adult use of marijuana, making it the 15th state in the United States to allow recreational use of the drug. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) March 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)